Demi Lovato Recalls Leaving "Cliquey" 2016 Met Gala to Go to an AA Meeting

"This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sof--kingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood," she captioned the picture on Instagram at the time. "p.s. some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke.. I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life."

Now, nearly two years later, the 25-year-old has offered some more insight into that triggering night. "I had a terrible experience," Lovato told Billboard. "This one celebrity was a complete b--tch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey."

The atmosphere was so off-putting, Lovato needed to leave. "I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink," she said. Instead, the sober star headed to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, diamonds included.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," she described to the magazined. "And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala—fake and sucking the fashion industry's dick."