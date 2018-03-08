RuPaul's Drag Race Welcomes Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Shania Twain and More for Season 10

Hold onto your wigs, the season 10 judge and guest roster for RuPaul's Drag Race is stacked with talent. In addition to the already announced Christina Aguilera, Ru and the queens will welcome Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Kate Upton, Billy Eichner, Oscar nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and so many more famous faces to the judges panel alongside show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

In addition to the judges, Stephen Colbert, Cheyenne Jackson and Andy Cohen will appear in special guest appearances in season 10.

Told you it was major!