Stephanie March, Mariska Hargitay Reunite on Law and Order: SVU: "It’s Love, I Tell You"

Cabot and Benson forever! The fan-favorite Law & Order: SVU characters reunited on set and of course took a picture.

Stephanie March is returning to Law & Order: SVU for the first time in six years as Alexandra Cabot, the one-time assistant district attorney assigned to the Special Victims Unit. In the episode, "Sunk Cost Fallacy," the squad searches for an abducted woman and her daughter, leading Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to cross paths with Cabot.

The episode is set to air in April.

"It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit," executive producer and showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement when her return was announced. "She is, and will always be, part of SVU's DNA."