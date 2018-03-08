Stephanie March, Mariska Hargitay Reunite on Law and Order: SVU: "It’s Love, I Tell You"

Stephanie March

NBC

Cabot and Benson forever! The fan-favorite Law & Order: SVU characters reunited on set and of course took a picture.

Stephanie March is returning to Law & Order: SVU for the first time in six years as Alexandra Cabot, the one-time assistant district attorney assigned to the Special Victims Unit. In the episode, "Sunk Cost Fallacy," the squad searches for an abducted woman and her daughter, leading Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to cross paths with Cabot.

The episode is set to air in April.

"It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit," executive producer and showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement when her return was announced. "She is, and will always be, part of SVU's DNA."

Photos

How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

March played ADA Cabot from seasons two-five, returning in a guest capacity in seasons six and 10, as a series regular in season 11 and in guest appearance in season 13. The current ADA on SVU is Philip Winchester's Ben Stone. He replaced Barba, played by Raúl Esparza.

This season SVU has already welcomed back Dean Winters as Cassidy, Tamra Tunie as Warner and Law & Order veteran Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy. It was Waterston's first time back in the Law & Order world since 2010 when the mothership series ended.

March, who also played Cabot on the short-lived spinoff series Conviction, recently appeared on Odd Mom Out, Nightcap and Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

