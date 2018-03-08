Star Wars TV Series From Jon Favreau Coming to Disney's Streaming Service

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 7:15 AM
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
It's official: Star Wars is getting a TV show. Lucasfilm announced Jon Favreau, director, actor and executive producer, will write a live-action Star Wars series for Disney's new direct-to-consumer (aka streaming) platform.
"I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."
Favreau has previously dipped his toe in the Star Wars universe with roles in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film about a young Han Solo.
"If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you. I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure," Favreau said in a statement.
Favreau played roles in and directed Iron Man, the movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also helmed Iron Man 2 and directed The Jungle Book. Favreau is currently in production on Disney's reimagining of The Lion King, which is set for a 2019 release.
No premiere date for the untitled Star Wars series was announced.
Rumors of a live-action Star Wars series have swirled for years, dating back before Disney's acquisition of the property. George Lucas originally planned a cable series about the seedy underbelly of the world of Star Wars. The show never materialized.
