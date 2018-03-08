Star Wars TV Series From Jon Favreau Coming to Disney's Streaming Service

It's official: Star Wars is getting a TV show. Lucasfilm announced Jon Favreau, director, actor and executive producer, will write a live-action Star Wars series for Disney's new direct-to-consumer (aka streaming) platform.

"I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."