Avengers: Infinity War Characters Prepare for Battle on 15 Entertainment Weekly Covers

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 7:10 AM
Entertainment Weekly has just revealed 15 covers featuring 22 heroes and one Mad Titan—a.k.a., the heroes and villains who'll be duking it out in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. Combined, each of the covers form the Avengers symbol spread out across a cosmic backdrop.
The covers feature fans' favorite characters from the MCU's Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and more.
Conspicuously M.I.A.: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Apr. 27, and it was shot back-to-back with a sequel, set for release in May 2019. Kevin Fiege, president of Marvel Studios, hints this could be the end for a few characters. "The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us," the producer teases, "in large part because you don't see it that often in this particular genre."
"It's safe to say we will say farewell to people," screenwriter Stephen McFeely promises.
That doesn't mean there won't be any more movies, of course. Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studios, which acquired Marvel in 2012, has announced at least 10 more films set in the MCU.
See the full range of covers below:
As Groot, Rocket and Thor
As War Machine and Drax the Destroyer
For more teasers, pick up the March 16/23 issue of Entertainment Weekly, on sale March 9.
