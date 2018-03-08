Avengers: Infinity War Characters Prepare for Battle on 15 Entertainment Weekly Covers

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 7:10 AM

Entertainment Weekly has just revealed 15 covers featuring 22 heroes and one Mad Titan—a.k.a., the heroes and villains who'll be duking it out in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. Combined, each of the covers form the Avengers symbol spread out across a cosmic backdrop.

The covers feature fans' favorite characters from the MCU's Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and more.

Conspicuously M.I.A.: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Apr. 27, and it was shot back-to-back with a sequel, set for release in May 2019. Kevin Fiege, president of Marvel Studios, hints this could be the end for a few characters. "The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us," the producer teases, "in large part because you don't see it that often in this particular genre."

Photos

60 Actors You Forgot Appeared in Marvel Movies

"It's safe to say we will say farewell to people," screenwriter Stephen McFeely promises.

That doesn't mean there won't be any more movies, of course. Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studios, which acquired Marvel in 2012, has announced at least 10 more films set in the MCU.

See the full range of covers below:

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Karen Gillan & Elizabeth Olsen

As Nebula and Scarlet Witch

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper & Chris Hemsworth

As Groot, Rocket and Thor

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Benedict Cumberbatch

As Doctor Strange

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Mark Ruffalo

As Hulk

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Chris Pratt & Danai Gurira

As Star-Lord and Okoye

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Paul Bettany & Letitia Wright

As Vision and Shuri

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Chadwick Boseman

As Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Josh Brolin

As Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Tom Holland

As Spider-Man

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Pom Klementieff & Sebastian Stan

As Mantis and Winter Soldier

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Don Cheadle & Dave Bautista

As War Machine and Drax the Destroyer

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Robert Downey Jr.

As Iron Man

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Scarlett Johansson

As Black Widow

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Chris Evans

As Captain America

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Studios/Entertainment Weekly

Anthony Mackie & Zoe Saldana

As Falcon and Gamora

For more teasers, pick up the March 16/23 issue of Entertainment Weekly, on sale March 9.

