Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Befriend a Budding Actress—and a Dog!—on International Women's Day

Judging by the photos, there was no shortage of excitement in the crowd as the future wife and husband arrived and did a brief walkabout before heading inside. However, there was one little lady in particular eager to meet the American star—10-year-old aspiring actress Sophia Richards. After Prince Harry found out what she wanted be when she grew up, he knew just the person she should meet.

"Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve and Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress," Richards told reporters after. "It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day."

As a sweet gesture, Markle embraced the youngster in a heartwarming hug. If that wasn't enough to make your heart swell, Prince Harry also stopped to pet a dog while chatting with its owner.