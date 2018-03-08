Katherine Langford Teases 13 Reasons Why Season 2: Audiences Will See a "Different Hannah"

Netflix made waves and left many viewers puzzled when it announced 13 Reasons Why would return for a second season, as would the show's main (and dead) character Hannah Baker.

The show, based on the book of the same name by Jay Asher, told the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), and her suicide. Hannah left behind 13 tapes, her 13 reasons why she killed herself, for those still living to listen to.

The show deviated from the book, as most adaptations do, but largely followed the same arc. Hannah, dead, narrating her story as everybody listened to her tapes. There was resolution of sorts when her parents (Kate Walsh and Brian D'Arcy James) received the tapes, but there was also cliffhanger twists featuring a student amassing an arsenal, one running away and another either shooting himself or getting shot in the head.