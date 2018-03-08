Politician Drafts Bill to Ban Arie Luyendyk Jr. From Minnesota

Arie Luyendyk Jr. upset a lot of people when he proposed to and then broke up with now-Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on national television. In fact, Drew Christensen, a representative for Kufrin's home state of Minnesota, was so irked he drafted a bill banning Luyendyk from entering the state.

The 24-year-old politician tweeted a picture of the bill on Wednesday.

"The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor," the bill read. "It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the state."