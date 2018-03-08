John Cena and Jimmy Fallon Say "Ew!" on The Tonight Show

Ew! Sara is back.

The over-it tween (played by Jimmy Fallon) revived TeenNick's Ew! on The Tonight Show Wednesday, looking exactly the same as she did when viewers last saw her nearly a year ago. To start, Sara introduced her "BFF" Allison (played by John Cena), who looked a bit "different."

To be fair, Sara hadn't actually seen Allison in quite a long time. "She moved away like three years ago, but now she's transferring back to our school district," she said. Unfazed, Allison explained that she "had a little bit of a growth spurt," which is why she wasn't so easily recognizable. "My mom says I'm going through some changes," Allison said, lowering her voice.

"Cheerleading squad moved me to the bottom of the period," Allison added.

"You're on the bottom row?" Sara asked.

"I am the bottom row," Allison clarified.