Reese Witherspoon Finally Meets Adam Rippon—and It's Love at First Sight

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 5:01 AM
Even celebrities fangirl over their favorite stars—just ask Reese Witherspoon.
The 41-year-old actress could hardly contain her excitement when she met Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The meeting was truly love at first sight. The two shared a hug, stared into each other's eyes and even held hands.
"This is meant to be," Witherspoon said. "This is the relationship the world has been waiting for."
She also couldn't resist telling the 28-year-old athlete he smelled "really good" and was "more handsome in person than even on the ice."
Rippon was equally excited to meet Witherspoon, and it looked like the encounter came at just the right time.
"I really needed this today—meeting Reese," he told host Stephen Colbert, "because when I got out here, my life was in shambles."
Rippon told the audience he lost a button on his shirt before coming out on stage, leaving him with a gaping hole in his shirt.
"I'm embarrassed, but I'm not," he said. "Do you know what I mean?"
Witherspoon and Rippon's mutual fandom for each other first came to light at the 2018 Winter Games when they tweeted their admiration for each other.
Reason #1 to Watch #WinterOlympics2018 :— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 7, 2018
ADAM RIPPON @Adaripp
WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ?????? Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018
However, it was her performance as Elle Woods that originally captured Rippon's heart.
"I think when I watched Legally Blonde that was it. That's when I fell in love," he said. "And you're so beautiful in person."
"Thank you," Witherspoon replied.
"I was talking to Stephen," he said.
Near the end of the interview, Colbert asked the two stars to show off their acting skills and do their best impressions of a figure skater falling on the ice and not letting his or her disappointment show.
Watch the video to see their best interpretations and see more of their mutual love for one another.
