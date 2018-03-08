Reese Witherspoon Finally Meets Adam Rippon—and It's Love at First Sight

Even celebrities fangirl over their favorite stars—just ask Reese Witherspoon.

The 41-year-old actress could hardly contain her excitement when she met Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The meeting was truly love at first sight. The two shared a hug, stared into each other's eyes and even held hands.

"This is meant to be," Witherspoon said. "This is the relationship the world has been waiting for."

She also couldn't resist telling the 28-year-old athlete he smelled "really good" and was "more handsome in person than even on the ice."