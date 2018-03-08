7 Reasons Why the Women Rule the Royal Family

In many classic fairytales, the princess is portrayed as a damsel in distress, waiting to be rescued by her handsome prince. However, the women of the British royal family hardly fit this mold. In fact, they are arguably the true leaders of the British monarchy.

Now, this isn't just because the current and longest reigning ruler, Queen Elizabeth II, happens to be a woman. It also isn't simply because women are the ones who give birth to the future heirs to the throne.

No, these women are powerful royals because they embody true leadership qualities and carry them out to promote progressive change.

In honor of International Women's Day, here's a closer look at the seven reasons why the women are the ones who rule the royal family.