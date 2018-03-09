How to Ace 2018 Like Oprah! A Step-by-Step Guide for Living Your Best Life

How does Oprah Winfreydo it?!

Just when we think the global phenom has reached the pinnacle of success, she continues to out-achieve herself. Her latest venture, Ava DuVernay's film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, premieres today, the cherry on top of one amazing start to 2018. (Oprah 2020, anyone?)

She's our source for endless inspiration, holds a treasure chest of wisdom and basically just gets it. So what better way to celebrate the icon than with a master class in fulfilling your full potential—Oprah style.