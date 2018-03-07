David Oyelowo Reveals Surprising Secret About ''Foul-Mouthed'' Charlize Theron

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 7:15 PM

Not only did Charlize Theron consider herself a "wake-and-baker" back in the day, she apparently can't stop cussing!

E! News caught up with Theron and her Gringo co-star David Oyelowo at the premiere of their stoner-friendly flick, where he revealed the most surprising aspect of the A-list actress. 

"She's pretty foul-mouthed," David told E! News' Zuri Hall. "That's something from day one I was like, ‘Wow!' Especially because she's so debonair and elegant, and then she has the mouth of the sailor. But I love her for the fact that she's always 100 percent herself. She's one of the bravest people I know."

Photos

Charlize Theron's Best Looks

So what did Charlize have to say about David's confession? She admitted to being a "big lover" of the f-word, elaborating, "There are variations of it, mother f--ker, f--k you. There are many variations you can go with. I tend to say it under my breath." 

But there's time and place for Charlize's R-rated vocabulary, of course. 

"I know what my responsibilities are as a parent," she shared, referencing daughter August and son Jackson. "It's not like the truck driver comes home. I've definitely stubbed my toe and said s--t or something like that and my kids are like, 'Mom!'"

She recalled telling them, "Listen, we don't have a swear jar. This is how adults speak sometimes. One day when you're an adult, you'll get to speak like this. But not now." 

Gringo opens nationwide March 9. 

"Stranger Things" Cast Funniest E! Red Carpet Moments

