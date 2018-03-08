Countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: What It's Really Like Being a Royal Bridesmaid

Do you have any advice for Meghan about the big day?

Meghan is a very capable person, clearly. She's had all of the kind of coaching, funnily enough, that will stand her in good stead. She knows how to work a microphone and a crowd. Even being a little bit of an actress is probably a good thing. But in the long term, when the excitement and the press attention and the wedding and the babies, and those sort-of exciting years, are over, what happens then? What keeps her there? What keeps her attention?

Obviously, hopefully, love and a strong marriage. But I have this business that's all based around women having second careers and what do women do when their kids grow up, and the attention's off them, how do they stay relevant?

Meghan and Harry have a real opportunity to build a platform around shared passions. Is it mental health? Is it helping voices in communities that don't have voices? They can really modernize the monarchy because of all of the things she's bringing with her, and because of what he's inherited from his mother and his father; they're very compassionate. So I think together, they can build themselves a career in a job that doesn't offer a career, in a position that is appalling because you're the second. You're the spare. It's a very difficult role. If we look at Andrew and Fergie [Sarah, Duchess of York]…you can become quite lost in it. If they built something, then that will keep her there, keep her focused, make her feel empowered and like she's achieved something…because otherwise, if you've just inherited that position, for somebody who's clearly a modern woman, you probably want a bit more for yourself.

That could be really compelling—and really good for herself, for the family, for the British monarchy and the world.