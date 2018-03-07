Adam Rippon Shoots Down Hope for Appearance at 2022 Olympics

To compete or not to compete, that is the question on Adam Rippon's mind after his electrifying run at the 2018 Olympics.

But as he explains to E! News in a sit-down interview, the figure skater says snagging a discount getaway is the only way he'll make his way to Beijing in 2022.

"On the immediate horizon I'm taking advantage of all these open doors and just seeing what I want to do after skating," Rippon shares. "If I got to Beijing 2022, it's because I found a great deal on a vacation. Is that fair? I'm not going to be competing."

He adds, "This was my last Olympics, and again that's why I wanted the full experience… I'm not a spring chicken!"