Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have Already Started Planning Their Wedding: ''We Both Want Good Lighting and Lots of Flowers''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They found love in a hopeless place! 

It's official! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially engaged. After all the turmoil of The Bachelor finale, the two finally sealed the deal on Tuesday evening. Hopefully, second time is a charm for these two! 

Looks like they're ready to hit the ground running, and have already started getting ready for the wedding. "I kind of pushed him to pop the question sooner, because we've already been planning our wedding," Lauren shared with E! News'. "We both want good lighting and lots of flowers." Do they already have a date in mind? 

Watch

Was the Second Bachelor Proposal in Bad Taste?

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Love And Sex , Couples , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Special Meaning Behind Her New $450 Ring

Charlize Theron

David Oyelowo Reveals Surprising Secret About ''Foul-Mouthed'' Charlize Theron

Patton Oswalt, Michelle McNamara

Patton Oswalt Praises Late Wife as New Book Debuts as No. 1 New York Times Bestseller

Giuliana Rancic, Hollywood Medium 302

Giuliana Rancic Gets a Message for Her Best Friend and Christina El Moussa Connects With Her Grandma on Hollywood Medium

Stephanie Weber, Parker Young

Imposters' Parker Young Engaged, Expecting Baby With Stephanie Weber

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

Brad Pitt is “Healthier and Happier” Since Coping with Angelina Jolie Split

Adam Rippon, 2018 Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon Shoots Down Hope for Appearance at 2022 Olympics

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.