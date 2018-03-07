Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Taking Some Space—But Don’t Call It a Breakup

Getty Images
by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 4:44 PM
Getty Images
Time...out.
After rekindling their past romance in November, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking some time apart, multiple sources tell E! News.
A source tells E! News that Justin and Selena are giving each other some space right now, but are still talking all the time. It appears as if the two are down, but not out.
The insider said, "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed."
The source added, "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other."
Since they on-and-off pair got back together late last year, they've gone on trips together to Mexico, Jamaica, Seattle and Laguna Beach.
Splash News
Another source tells E! News that Selena, who is currently in New York, hasn't seen Justin since the day before his birthday, which was March 1.
Similarly, an additional source confirms the two have been "having issues" in their newly rekindled romance, which the world .
"They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye to eye on things," said the insider.
The source tells E! News that Selena has been trying to "mend" things with her mother Mandy Teefey and the fact that she's reportedly not happy" about her daughter's reconciled relationship has been a continued struggle for the "Wolves" singer.
The source adds, "Things are not amazing between them."
Perhaps all they need is some space?
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have Already Started Planning Their Wedding: ''We Both Want Good Lighting and Lots of Flowers''
Chris Harrison Questions Arie's Explanation That He Filmed Breakup to Help Becca Become the Bachelorette
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!