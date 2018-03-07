EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Taking Some Space—But Don’t Call It a Breakup

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 4:44 PM

Time...out.

After rekindling their past romance in November, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking some time apart, multiple sources tell E! News.

A source tells E! News that Justin and Selena are giving each other some space right now, but are still talking all the time. It appears as if the two are down, but not out.

The insider said, "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed."

The source added, "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other."

Since they on-and-off pair got back together late last year, they've gone on trips together to Mexico, Jamaica, Seattle and Laguna Beach.

Another source tells E! News that Selena, who is currently in New York, hasn't seen Justin since the day before his birthday, which was March 1.

Similarly, an additional source confirms the two have been "having issues" in their newly rekindled romance, which the world .

"They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye to eye on things," said the insider.

The source tells E! News that Selena has been trying to "mend" things with her mother Mandy Teefey and the fact that she's reportedly not happy" about her daughter's reconciled relationship has been a continued struggle for the "Wolves" singer.

The source adds, "Things are not amazing between them."

Perhaps all they need is some space?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

