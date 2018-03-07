Pitbull Joins Forces With NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises to Empower the Next Generation

Pitbull is all about giving back, especially to his beloved community of Miami and its youth.

That's why the Cuban American has joined forces with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises to empower and train the next generation of media leaders. The project is powered by Telemundo's "El Poder En Ti," and its curriculum will leverage cutting-edge technology and world-class, multiplatform production.

Pitbull's SLAM Miami High School and the Doral Academy, two highly regarded local charter schools, sign as the first educational partners to participate in the innovative multimedia educational program. The 16-week program will leverage NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises' new state-of-the-art global headquarters, Telemundo Center, an industry-leading production and broadcasting facility equipped with the latest technology.