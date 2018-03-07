Get a Glimpse at Paris Jackson's Flirty First Movie Role in Gringo

From pop royalty icon to model and now to actress, Paris Jackson is proving to the world she can do it all!

The 19-year-old is starring in her first movie, Gringo, Nash Edgerton's upcoming action-comedy film for Amazon Studios.

Jackson plays a sexy bad girl Penny who convinces guitar store employee Miles (Harry Treadaway) to head to Mexico for a dangerous job to grab some drugs for $20,000.

 In the scene, the sultry star walks into a deserted guitar show and demands the reluctant drug mule to help her with the big task of bringing back a marijuana pill that's going to change the game.

"Are you in or out? Don't be a p--sy," says the punky ingénue in her debut movie role. 

Gringo stars David Oyelowo as a bankrupt businessman who falls into a tangled web of drugs, mercenaries and criminals. 

Joel Edgerton and Charlize Theron also appear in the dark comedy movie.

While this is her first film, this isn't Jackson's first time acting.

Last year, the teen appeared an episode of the TV show Star. MJ's daughter also starred in the xx's music video "I Dare You" video, alongside Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame.

As for what fans can expect from Paris in the near future, a source close to the teen told E! News last year that she'll be sticking to what she knows best.

"If you had to put her priorities in order, it would probably be acting, activism and modeling," the source shared. "She's passionate about all of them."

Gringo rolls into theaters on March 9.

