From Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin: 10 Celebrities Who Went From Model to Host

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Models

Lifetime, Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock, Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

Sunday marks the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Hailey Baldwin is this year's host.

The 21-year-old supermodel will m.c. the event with DJ Khaled in Los Angeles. Together, they'll introduce performances by top artists, including Bon Jovi, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and Innovator Award honoree Chance the Rapper.

However, Baldwin isn't the first supermodel to take on a hosting gig. While some models have served as one-time hosts for annual events, others have hosted entire TV series. Gigi Hadid, for instance, hosted the 2016 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards while Heidi Klum has hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons. 

To see which other celebrities have moved from model to m.c., click on the gallery.

Photos

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and More Models Who Became Hosts

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs Mar. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. 

Viewers will be able to tune into the show on TBS, TNT and truTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Hailey Baldwin , Apple News , Gigi Hadid , Heidi Klum , Gisele Bundchen , Adriana Lima , Yolanda Hadid , Cindy Crawford , Naomi Campbell , Tyra Banks , Chrissy Teigen
Latest News
Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan to Adopt Inclusion Riders for His Production Company

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Star Wars TV Series From Jon Favreau Coming to Disney's Streaming Service

Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Weekly

Avengers: Infinity War Characters Prepare for Battle on 15 Entertainment Weekly Covers

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Befriend a Budding Actress—and a Dog!—on International Women's Day

13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford Teases 13 Reasons Why Season 2: Audiences Will See a "Different Hannah"

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Minnesota

Politician Drafts Bill to Ban Arie Luyendyk Jr. From Minnesota

The Arrangment

Kyle West Questions Megan Morrison's Feelings for Him on The Arrangement: "I Just Feel Like You're Not There"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.