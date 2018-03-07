Adam Levine Shares Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo with Dusty Rose After the Birth of Gio Grace

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 1:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Levine

GADE / BACKGRID

Adam Levine may be a dad-of-two as of last month, but the musician is still getting in some quality time with his first born.

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman posted an adorable photo to his Instagram account today while on a walk with his 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose. In the pic, the two can be seen taking a stroll hand-in-hand.

"You and me baby..." he captioned the image.

Adam has talked a great deal about his daughter in the past, including during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, just months after her birth.

"It's so fun," Adam gushed when discussing the topic of fatherhood. "I do new stuff all the time, and it's constantly entertaining. It's the greatest thing in the world."

Photos

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's NYC Loft

As E! News previously reported, Adam and his Victoria's Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Gio Grace, into the world on February 15.

The famous couple first announced they were expecting their second child in September. At the time, Behati took to Instagram to share a pic of her growing baby bump, writing, "ROUND 2."

Later, Adam revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they were expecting another little girl, giving their eldest daughter a baby sister.

And Despite enjoying the time with his two little ones, Adam is already certain that the couple will continue to grow their family.

"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Adam told Ellen, adding that his 28-year-old wife feels the same. "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

Whatever the case may be, we love seeing these sweet daddy-daughter moments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Levine , Behati Prinsloo , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
LIVE Kelly and Ryan, Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham

Kelly Ripa Has Some Serious Doubts About Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Engagement to Lauren Burnham

Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson

Tommy Lee's Tumultuous Family Life: A Look at His Rocky History With Pamela Anderson

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have a TV Wedding?

Today's the Day - Miley Cyrus Admits to Liam Hemsworth Romance

Alexa Chung, Alexander Skarsgard

Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgård Reunite After Their Summer Split

All the Details on Lauren Burnham's Engagement Ring

Kim Kardashian Slams Yeezy Haters in Twitter Rant

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.