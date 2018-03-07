Kelly Ripa Has Some Serious Doubts About Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Engagement to Lauren Burnham

Leave it up to Kelly Ripato skip the small talk.

She did just that Wednesday as Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. sat dow on the Live! set with his new fiancée Lauren Burnham. As fans of the ABC series are well aware of by now, Burnham was the second competitor he proposed to after he got down on one knee and later broke it off with Becca Kufrin at the finale.

"I want to understand everything...your thought process...what's wrong with you…what's wrong with you," she said to the couple soon after they took their seats, shooting out all of her questions. "What are you thinking...how did this happen...were you as shady as I think you are now?"

"Excuse me!" she retorted to Ryan Seacrest's interruption. "This didn't just happen overnight," she continued, verbally raising an eyebrow on Luyendyk Jr.'s quick second proposal Tuesday night.