The 7 Craziest Things Said by The Real Housewives of Potomac in the Season 3 Trailer

And while the entire two-minute video is plenty juicy, with big drama ahead as the ladies try to get to the bottom of Ms. Huger's financial situation and Monique seems on the verge of some sort of breakdown, there are a few moments that stood out to us as perfect highlights of this group of ladies' unique set of charms: namely, throwing shade like nobody's business.

1. "Read my f--king lips: Karen is debt-free and loaded."—Karen, setting the record straight for all the haters. (Though, doth the lady protest too much?)

2. "We've got to do a drive-by."—Gizelle's plan when Ashley mentions talk that Karen doesn't even live in that new house of hers in Great Falls. (The cut to Robyn in a hilarious pizza man disguise is inspired and well worth the price of admission alone.)

3. "She woke up in a ditch."—Gizelle, talking about Monique, we think.

4. "Y'all ain't no friends of mine to sit there and say that you're concerned, but I'm throwing shade and I'm throwing hate and I'm throwing lies. That's what y'all do. Bottom-behind tricks!"—Monique, introducing us to our newest favorite insult.