Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Leggings: How to Get Your Hands on Them

by Diana Marti | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018

Not that Jennifer Lopez needs the motivation to work out, but we're sure that things super cute leggings help. 

The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer can't stop raving about Niyama Sol's leggings and her excitement every time she gets a package from the company.  

Today, J.Lo took to Instagram to share two photos of herself in a white sports bra and asymmetrical grey and white leggings with hints of red by her favorite athletic wear brand. 

"Up and at ‘em rise and shine... about to get in this workout in my new leggings...Thanks @niyamasol !!!! #gettingitin," she writes. 

Get the Look for Less: Jennifer Lopez's UGG Boots

In December she received an early Christmas gift from the Niyama Sol and she couldn't have been happier. 

Jennifer Lopez's 8 Sexy Looks at 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night

If you want Jennifer's exact look, the leggings she's rocking in today's post are the Vivienne Endless Leggings, $92. Other colors and styles are also available at TruFusion

