Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have a TV Wedding?

The wedding might be televised.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are more than ready to get married, as The Bachelor's happy couple told E! News they are already planning their wedding just one day after Arie, 36, ended his journey by proposing to Lauren, 25, with a 3.65 carat Neil Lane ring during Tuesday's live After the Final Rose special.

And Bachelor Nation can expect the wedding to happen sooner rather than later, as Arie exclusively told E! News, "We want a pretty short engagement. We're really excited to get married, so we're planning our wedding."

But will it be a televised wedding? Lauren said the couple is "absolutely" open to the idea, with Arie adding, "That's something we talked about, but it would have to work within our timeline. I know that we want to get married soon."