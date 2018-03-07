Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Death of Her Dog Puddy: "My Heart Aches"

  • By
    &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 11:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Puddy

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

They say a dog is man's best friend—and that definitely rings true for Chrissy Teigen and her family.

Sadly, today Teigen had to say goodbye to her beloved and oldest canine friend, Puddy.

The pregnant model lovingly referred to the bulldog as her "first born," since the pup was with her and John Legend long before baby Luna was born. The oldest pup is survived by Pablo the bulldog, Penny the frenchie and Pippa the frenchie

Naturally, the Lip Sync Battle commentator took to social media to share her heartfelt messages for her late friend. Read some of her posts in memory of Puddy below:

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Ultrasound of Her Baby Boy

Our hearts go out to Teigen, Legend and Luna for their loss! Sending much puppy love your way. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Pets , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Real Housewives of Potomac

The 7 Craziest Things Said by The Real Housewives of Potomac in the Season 3 Trailer

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Leggings: How to Get Your Hands on Them

Actor in a Leading Role, Gary Oldman, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Gary Oldman's Son Gulliver Fiercely Defends His Father After Resurfaced Domestic Abuse Allegations

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

How Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Rings for Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin Compare

Serena Williams, Instagram

Serena Williams Invites Fans to Wear an "S" Pin to Celebrate Her "Comeback"

Bekah Martinez, The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reacts to Bekah Martinez Posting His DMs: "It Shows Her Immaturity"

Madonna, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Recalls Spying on Madonna as a Kid

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -