Serena Williams Invites Fans to Wear an "S" Pin to Celebrate Her "Comeback"

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 10:50 AM
Serena Williams is making her return to the tennis courts just in time for International Women's Day.
The new mom told her followers on Instagram, "This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter." So, in homage to both her comeback and her charity, which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center, the tennis champion has created a gold-toned "S" pin.
Fans who attend her matches at Indian Wells and in Miami are encouraged to join Williams on her "long journey back" by picking up the pin at her booth and wearing it when she plays.
The athlete explained that not only does the pin stand for her first name, but for her it also stands for "Strength and Sureness." And she hopes that her fans can find a special meaning in the letter, too.
"I want this gold 'S' mean something special to you personally," she wrote. "What is one S word in your life that means something to you?"
Her long awaited return comes after Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September of last year, and comes on the heels of their vows in November.
What do you think of the gold pin? Sound off in the comments below!
