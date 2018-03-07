Kim Kardashian Recalls Spying on Madonna as a Kid

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian was once next door neighbors with Madonna.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a childhood memory with the singer at the MDNA x KKW Beauty event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

During their conversation with Kandee Johnson, Kim revealed that while growing up in L.A. she lived next door to Madonna's manager.

"She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up," Kim said (via People). The KKW Beauty founder went on to share that she and sister Kourtney Kardashian would walk her next door neighbor's dog and when they went over to the house, they would see Madonna.

"We were shaking," Kim recalled.

Kim Kardashian Comes for Kanye West's Yeezy Haters in Twitter Rant

In addition to receiving some jewelry from Madonna, Kim and her BFF also got to watch Madonna film her music video "Cherish" in 1989.

"My best friend Allison Azoff and I were at her parent's beach house and we went outside hearing music and saw you on the beach filming," Kim shared with Madonna. "We sat there all day and watched you and the team let us and we sat there on the little stairs and we were mesmerized and we just talk about it all the time."

Kim, who would've been around nine at the time, called the experience the "best memory ever."

While at the event on Tuesday, Madonna shared a selfie with Kim on Instagram. "Thank you @kimkardashian and all the folks @mdnaskin," she captioned the post.

This comes just days after Kim and Madonna were spotted hanging out at the singer's 2018 Oscars after-party, where the duo posed for a photo with Cardi B.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Madonna , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Real Housewives of Potomac

The 7 Craziest Things Said by The Real Housewives of Potomac in the Season 3 Trailer

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Leggings: How to Get Your Hands on Them

Actor in a Leading Role, Gary Oldman, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Gary Oldman's Son Gulliver Fiercely Defends His Father After Resurfaced Domestic Abuse Allegations

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

How Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Rings for Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin Compare

Chrissy Teigen, Puddy

Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Death of Her Dog Puddy: "My Heart Aches"

Serena Williams, Instagram

Serena Williams Invites Fans to Wear an "S" Pin to Celebrate Her "Comeback"

Bekah Martinez, The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reacts to Bekah Martinez Posting His DMs: "It Shows Her Immaturity"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -