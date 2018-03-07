My Dinners With Antoni: I Made All the Queer Eye Recipes in One Weekend

Ever since the reboot of Queer Eye hit Netflix last month, there are a lot of questions everyone has been asking.

Which guy does the most work? Why does Bobby barely get any screen time? Is it because he does the most work? Can Tan please come to my house and save me from myself? Which queer guy is the best queer guy and why is or isn't it Jonathan?

But perhaps the biggest question many have had is: Can Antoni actually cook?

Antoni Porowski, the show's so-called "food and wine" expert, is extremely cute and charming, but in one episode, he teaches a Nascar-loving cop to make a salad of sliced grapefruit and avocado, so some have wondered if his face and calming voice and love of slicing things is distracting us from the fact that he's kinda silly.