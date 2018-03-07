A Blue's Clues Reboot: Why Nickelodeon's TV Remake and Revival Fever Makes the Most Sense

Nickelodeon is bringing back another classic children's TV show with a Blue's Clues reboot. We're calling this a reboot because the network is on the hunt for a new host to helm the 20-episode iteration. Sorry Steve and Joe!

This is just the latest reboot/revival for Nickelodeon. In a TV landscape obsessed with breaking through the clutter of endless channels and streaming services with original programming recapturing viewers of yore, it actually makes sense for Nick to mine its programming library more than any other network.

The new Blue's Clues will have a "refreshed signature look" and production is planned to begin summer 2018. For your chance to become the new Steve, head over to Nickelodeon's casting site.