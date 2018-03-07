Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Understand Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is in Such a Rush to Get Married

"I know you're a race car driver, but slow the hell down already."

Those were the words of wisdom Jimmy Kimmel imparted on The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. on his late-night show Tuesday, the same night the 36-year-old reality star proposed for the second time to runner-up Lauren Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special.

Much like fans of the show, Kimmel was confused about Arie's eagerness to tie the knot, especially after his first proposal to Becca Kufrin ended up in heartbreak—and reality TV scandal.

"Why after feeling like that was a mistake to have [proposed], which obviously it was a mistake, did you turn around and get engaged tonight?" Kimmel asked him. "What rush are you in?"