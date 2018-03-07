Arie Luyendyk Jr.: I Filmed My Bachelor Breakup So Becca Kufrin Could Be The Bachelorette

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. did himself no favors by having his breakup with Becca Kufrin filmed for TV, but he thinks he did his ex-fiance one.

"I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me," Arie told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "This was my fault, and I felt like filming that would let people know that, that if there were any questions on the breakup, those would be squashed if they saw the breakup. And I wanted her that opportunity, honestly, I wanted her that opportunity to be the potential Bachelorette."

It worked? Becca is the next star of The Bachelorette, she met five of her suitors during the second part of The Bachelor finale after she came face-to-face with Arie for the first time since their on-screen breakup. Arie said he hoped their encounter game her "closure."

"I'm very happy for her. I'm happy that she's going to be able to find her true love through the show," he said.

Arie got engaged to runner-up Lauren Burnham following his breakup with Becca. He and Lauren have been together since January and he said it's going well for the two of them.

"This ending obviously wasn't perfect and I know it was difficult for a lot of people to swallow, but I'm happy," he said.

Stay tuned to E! News for more from Arie about his tenuous time as The Bachelor.

