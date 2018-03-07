Adam Rippon Addresses Those Johnny Weir Jealousy Rumors

Are there icy feelings between Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir? The bronze medalist addressed the rumors on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Back in February, Page Six claimed the figure skating commentator was jealous of Rippon for all the attention he was getting at the Winter Games. During Rippon's guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked him if he thought the reports were true.

"Um, maybe," Rippon said, clenching his teeth. "I think maybe. But you know what? I'm not coming for his job. I'm not coming for his gig."

In fact, Rippon said the two Olympians had very little contact in Pyeongchang.

"We didn't really have any interactions," he added. "Like, we've always reached out to each other, and I've always, liked, thanked him because I kind of feel like, he kind of, like, helped make my way a little bit easier."

Both athletes are openly gay.