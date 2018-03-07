Watch "God" Tell Oprah Winfrey to Run for President

Looking for a sign, Oprah Winfrey? Here's one you definitely can't miss.

Despite immense public support following her electric 2018 Golden Globes speech, the media magnate has consistently rejected the idea of running for president in recent months, citing her need for a divine "sign."

"I went into prayer: 'God, if you think I'm supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it,'" she told People. "And I haven't gotten that."

Well, that time has finally arrived thanks in part to a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Turns out—God stops by the show from time to time.