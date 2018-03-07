Bachelor Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gave Lauren Burnham

After proposing to and then breaking up with now-Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to runner-up Lauren Burnham and offered her a shiny sparkler.

Luyendyk got down on one knee on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and presented her with a handmade, platinum Neil Lane ring. The ring features a dazzling cushion cut center stone, as well a halo of diamonds. And if that wasn't enough bling, it also includes 170 smaller round brilliant diamonds and two baguette diamonds. Set on all three sides with diamonds, the rings weighs a whopping 3.65 carats.

"This is one of the most intricate ring designs I have ever done for The Bachelor, which is appropriate as this is also the most intricate and intriguing finale I've ever been involved with," Lane told E! News. "But I believe in doing whatever it takes to find love."