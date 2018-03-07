Bachelor Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gave Lauren Burnham

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 5:00 AM
After proposing to and then breaking up with now-Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to runner-up Lauren Burnham and offered her a shiny sparkler.
Luyendyk got down on one knee on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and presented her with a handmade, platinum Neil Lane ring. The ring features a dazzling cushion cut center stone, as well a halo of diamonds. And if that wasn't enough bling, it also includes 170 smaller round brilliant diamonds and two baguette diamonds. Set on all three sides with diamonds, the rings weighs a whopping 3.65 carats.
"This is one of the most intricate ring designs I have ever done for The Bachelor, which is appropriate as this is also the most intricate and intriguing finale I've ever been involved with," Lane told E! News. "But I believe in doing whatever it takes to find love."
Neil Lane
The ring is slightly different from the rock Luyendyk gave Kufrin when he proposed in Peru. Kufrin's ring was a three-carat, oval diamond sparkler—also from Neil Lane. However, the famous jeweler knew something wasn't right when Luyendyk struggled to pick out the ring for his now-ex.
"We talked for a long time and while I didn't know exactly what he was thinking at the time, he did seem so torn, conflicted, very serious and under a lot of pressure," Lane told People. "Arie picked a gorgeous ring for Becca and genuinely spoke so highly of her, but he kept coming back to this other ring and saying how perfect it would be for this other girl—who it turns out was Lauren."
It turns out Arie ended up going back and picking that same ring for his proposal to Burnham.
Neil Lane
While the former racecar driver certainly took some heat for breaking up with his then-fiancée over national television, Luyendyk seemed thrilled to start this next chapter with Burnham. It looks like Burnham is ready for this new journey, too. The tech salesperson told People she "had an inkling" a proposal was on the way.
"We're so ready for this," Luyendyk told the magazine. "Lauren told me I'm four months late on this proposal, and I wanted to give it to her and I wanted everyone at home to share in it."
