Bachelor Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gave Lauren Burnham

The ring is slightly different from the rock Luyendyk gave Kufrin when he proposed in Peru. Kufrin's ring was a three-carat, oval diamond sparkler—also from Neil Lane. However, the famous jeweler knew something wasn't right when Luyendyk struggled to pick out the ring for his now-ex.

"We talked for a long time and while I didn't know exactly what he was thinking at the time, he did seem so torn, conflicted, very serious and under a lot of pressure," Lane told People. "Arie picked a gorgeous ring for Becca and genuinely spoke so highly of her, but he kept coming back to this other ring and saying how perfect it would be for this other girl—who it turns out was Lauren."

It turns out Arie ended up going back and picking that same ring for his proposal to Burnham.