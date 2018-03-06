Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin Becoming the Next Bachelorette

It's time for Becca Kufrin to have a second chance at love.
During tonight's live edition of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison revealed big news regarding the future of the franchise.
In case you missed the big announcement, get ready for a spoiler!
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s ex-fiancée has been named the next Bachelorette. In fact, during tonight's show, Becca was able to meet five of her suitors. Talk about a week to remember!
So what did Bachelor Nation think of the choice? Believe it or not, past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants were overwhelmingly supportive of the decision.
"Heartache is always a pit stop on #thebachelor journey but once you become #thebachelorette, you are in the driver's seat and you can control your own HAPPY ENDING!" Rachel Lindsay shared on Instagram. "So glad I followed my gut...the first time.#whenyouknowyouknow #soulmate #rnb #blessed #mce."
JoJo Fletcher also shared some valuable advice for when Becca enters the Bachelor Mansion later this spring.
"I don't think I will EVER forget the feeling I had when I was announced as Bachelorette. It's such an exciting, surreal and hopeful moment. (WONT SPOIL), but... good luck girlfriend! Your time to SHINE," she shared. "(Don't read comments... or literally anything else on the internet, if you don't want to know. No one kill me.)"
That was just the beginning for the open and honest reactions from members of ABC's hit franchise. Look for yourself below.
As for how Becca herself is feeling about all this? She managed to pull a few words together at the end of the night.
"Words can't express everything I'm feeling tonight, but I'm so beyond grateful for the love, support and well-wishes," she shared on Instagram. "I'm beyond excited for this next chapter of my journey and to have shared the start of that all with you tonight. Now we're doing the damn thing."
Mark your calendars! The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 on ABC.