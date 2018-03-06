Becca Kufrin Meets 5 Of Her Suitors Minutes After Being Named the Next Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin isn't ready to do the damn thing, she's already doing it!

Minutes after officially being named the next star of The Bachelorette, the 27-year-old was already being introduced to five of her suitors. That's right, Becca's season has already started, with her brutal break-up with Arie Luyendyk Jr. (who popped the question to Lauren Burnham during the After the Final Rose special) already feeling like a distant memory.

As for what she's looking for in a man, Becca, 27, said, "Just somebody who is loyal, who can make me laugh, honesty, all the good things." She later added she likes tall men because she wants to be able to wear high heels.

So did any of the five men she met during the live special fit the bill? Let's go over their intro strategies and predict how they'll do on night one, shall we?