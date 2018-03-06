Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Engaged After The Bachelor's Shocking Ending

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is officially engaged. Again.

The Bachelor star and Lauren Burnham are engaged, the couple revealed during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday night. The engagement comes after the revelation that Arie and Lauren were dating after he originally proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of Monday nigh't finale, before eventually realizing he had made the wrong decision, leading to a brutal breakup scene.

After it was revealed that Lauren gave Arie a "second chance" after he came to see her at her parents' house in Virginia Beach following his split with Becca, Arie dropped down on one knee during the live special.

"I have made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soul mate," Arie said. "I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. Good and bad. I love you so much. And I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago."