Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and More Set to Perform at 2018 ACM Awards

Las Vegas is about to get a little bit more country this spring!

Less than a week after The Academy of Country Music announced that Reba McEntire will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, E! News is learning more about who will be attending and performing live.

We are excited to confirm Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett will all perform at the award show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

But wait, there's more!

Florida Georgia Line will join BeBe Rexha onstage for a performance of their crossover hit "Meant to Be."