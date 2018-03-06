Is Emily Maynard Throwing Shade at Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Latest Instagram Post?

It appears that just about everyone is still reeling after last night's intense Bachelor finale, including former Bachelorette star, Emily Maynard.

The 32-year-old North Carolina native posted a photo of her family to Instagram today with a cryptic caption, one that could easily be meant for her ex, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Times change and thank God for that," she wrote while posing with her husband, Tyler Johnson, and their three kids.

Following the image being uploaded, commenters were quick to point out the possible shade that Emily was throwing at Arie, all while thanking her lucky stars for breaking up with him nearly six years ago.