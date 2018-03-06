Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Epic Family Vacation

by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 4:16 PM
Well, here's one family vacation we'd love to attend!
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky might be the world's coolest parents ever. Just take a look at their epic trip.
Their vacation, of course, includes everything from surfing to camping and jumping rope with the help of mom and dad.
Luckily, they've been sharing bits and pieces of all of their outdoor adventures, and we haven't missed a beat.
Both the 34-year-old actor and the Spanish actress have posted some of their family's most memorable vacation moments with their daughter India Rose, 5, and sons Tristian,3, and Sasha, 3. We really have to admit, just scrolling through will make you want to travel immediately to Australia.
Here's a look at their epic vacation in Australia:
Warning: if you don?t like beautiful coastal locations stay away from @australia #yuck
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on
Our camping adventure! Fun times! #themomentofmarshmallows #familymoments ./ nuestra aventura de camping! @chrishemsworth @lukemun @aprilmun
A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on
On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach ?? thanks for the photo @lukemun
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on
Best times with my love @chrishemsworth! #family @australia/ momentos especiales con mi love @chrishemsworth
A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on
Amazing camping trip, no place I?d rather be!! @australia
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on
Night stories around a good fire!/ #bestcompany #goodtimes #familymoments/ historias por la noche rodeando un buen fuego! ??
A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on
This sport?s too easy dad I?m just gonna take this one into the beach, peace ??
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on
Day two with my surf coach, she?s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it?s for my own good (joke) Thank you coach Indi you?re the greatest, love u??#familysurftrip @australia
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on
