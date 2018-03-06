Mary J. Blige Settles Her Divorce From Martin "Kendu" Isaacs

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA
Mary J. Blige's has settled her split.
The two-time Academy Award nominee settled her two-year divorce case from ex Martin "Kendu" Isaacs out of court. According to court documents obtained by E! News and issued on Monday by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, their trial was not called for a hearing on Monday and was taken off the calendar because "the matter is settled."
The star initially filed for divorce from her husband of more than a decade in July 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
"Ms. Blige is saddened to say it is true that she has filed for divorce saying sometimes things don't work how we hoped they would... But, there is a divine plan and a reason for everything. Mary will continue writing & working on her album which is due out later this year along with her world tour. She thanks and appreciates her fans for their support and love through this very difficult emotional time," her rep told E! News at the time.
Although she had argued their prenuptial agreement waved any spousal support, in July 2017, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support to accommodate the "style of living" he was accustomed to while married to her. She was also ordered to pay retroactively, dating back to September, as well as account for his attorney fees for a total of $235,000.
"[Isaacs] suggests we lived a lavish lifestyle and in fact, we over spent and we are in significant debt," the star argued in the documents. "We owe millions of dollars in taxes and have significant advances that have to be recouped by record companies."
