Mary J. Blige Settles Her Divorce From Martin "Kendu" Isaacs

"Ms. Blige is saddened to say it is true that she has filed for divorce saying sometimes things don't work how we hoped they would... But, there is a divine plan and a reason for everything. Mary will continue writing & working on her album which is due out later this year along with her world tour. She thanks and appreciates her fans for their support and love through this very difficult emotional time," her rep told E! News at the time.

Although she had argued their prenuptial agreement waved any spousal support, in July 2017, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support to accommodate the "style of living" he was accustomed to while married to her. She was also ordered to pay retroactively, dating back to September, as well as account for his attorney fees for a total of $235,000.