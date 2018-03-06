Dwayne Johnson Thanks First Reponders After 2-Year-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 2:21 PM
Big-hearted actor Dwayne Johnson has a big shout-out and a big thank you to all those who helped him and his family over the weekend after a "scary" incident involving his and pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian's 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Johnson required the need of emergency services, as well as an all-night trip to the emergency room.
On Tuesday, the father-of-two (soon to be three) shared a video with his over 100 million Instagram fans, thanking "everyone involved"—doctors, nurses, the 911 operator, LAFD first responders and the UCLA medical team—for taking care of the family during the stressful situation.
Along with the heartfelt video, "The Rock" wrote, "Things got a lil’ hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back."
In the video, which was filmed mid-workout, the 45-year-old actor explained, "This past Saturday night, something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you, but, of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night with something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine, who is okay now."
The grateful star made it clear he was was thankful for all the help: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who was involved—so caring, compassionate and so responsive."
His final words were to other parents, who may have to experience similar situations in the future: "To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out—especially in times of stress."
The superstar did not give any details of the "scary" incident that brought the family into the hospital.
In December, Johnson took to Instagram to announce that "Jazzy" would be a big sister to another baby girl.
In addition to Jazzy and his unborn daughter, Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone Johnson, who served as the 2018 Golden Globes ambassador, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.
We're glad to hear that Jazzy's doing better!
