All the Details on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Engagement Ring for Becca Kufrin Before Their Breakup

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin's love story really was a romantic one at some point.

Before camera crews rolled on the couple's very public breakup, The Bachelor finale featured a proposal filled with everything fans love and expect.

Sure, the pair found themselves in a country far, far away. Yes, the backdrop featured flowers, rivers and animals. And you better believe a stunning engagement ring was close behind.

E! News can confirm Arie proposed to Becca with a three-carat oval diamond sparkler from jewelry designer Neil Lane.

"It's very feminine with a gentle look and soft edges," Neil shared with People. "It has my signature detail under the gallery and lots of little diamonds that make it sparkle. It has a vintage look but with soft and feminine touches."