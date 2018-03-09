Prince Liam Pleads for Cyrus' Help to End King Robert's Reign: "Teach Me How to Defeat Him!"

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 6:00 AM
No more Prince nice guy!
On the season premiere of The Royals, Prince Liam (William Moseley) means business, and he's going to need a little help from Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to end King Robert's (Max Brown) treacherous reign.
When we last saw him, Prince Liam still had a lot of questions about King Robert's disappearance, and he's not just going to let it go. "What if Robert and Ted were working together, and my brother's time on that island was simply the greatest alibi ever created?" he shares with Cyrus in an attempt to get his help.
"He had a chance to come home. He had several chances, but he stayed on the island," Liam reveals. But Cyrus is already one step ahead of him. "Until Simon was dead. That's damn brilliant actually—if it's true," Cyrus shares.
"Then help me prove it, will you?" Liam begs of him. However, it's not going to be as simple as that. Cyrus knows all too well that an evil like Robert's may prove dangerous for the both of them.
"No, I won't. Because if it is true, that psychopath is operating at a level that you can't even begin to understand," Cyrus warns his naive nephew. Liam isn't giving up easily. "Take me under your wing. Teach me how to defeat him," he pleads.
"Do you understand how insidious this is? To pay a madman to kill your father, then willingly have your plane shot down, stranding yourself on a deserted island for months," Cyrus tells him. "If he actually did it, maybe he deserves to be king."
See the drama unfold in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
