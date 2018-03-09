Prince Liam Pleads for Cyrus' Help to End King Robert's Reign: "Teach Me How to Defeat Him!"

No more Prince nice guy!

On the season premiere of The Royals, Prince Liam (William Moseley) means business, and he's going to need a little help from Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to end King Robert's (Max Brown) treacherous reign.

When we last saw him, Prince Liam still had a lot of questions about King Robert's disappearance, and he's not just going to let it go. "What if Robert and Ted were working together, and my brother's time on that island was simply the greatest alibi ever created?" he shares with Cyrus in an attempt to get his help.

"He had a chance to come home. He had several chances, but he stayed on the island," Liam reveals. But Cyrus is already one step ahead of him. "Until Simon was dead. That's damn brilliant actually—if it's true," Cyrus shares.