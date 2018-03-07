Princess Eleanor Hits Prince Liam With Some Stern Relationship Advice on The Royals: "Just Stay Away From Her"

Sisters know best!

In this clip from the season four premiere of The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is saying her goodbyes before jetting off to make her own way in the world, but not without dropping a little relationship advice on her brother, Prince Liam (William Moseley) first.

"Liam, can I tell you something and it's not to be a bitch because I love you. Things were fine between you and Robbie before Kathryn. Why don't you do yourself a favor and just stay away from her?" Eleanor offers.

"What if I told you to stay away from Jasper?" Liam retorts.

An emotional Eleanor rolls her eyes before telling her brother that she was planning to do just that.

See the siblings go at it in the clip above.

